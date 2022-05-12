Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Core Laboratories from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Core Laboratories from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Core Laboratories from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.50 to $21.30 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $31.55.

Shares of NYSE:CLB opened at $23.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Core Laboratories has a twelve month low of $21.08 and a twelve month high of $49.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.01 and its 200-day moving average is $27.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.10 and a beta of 2.71.

Core Laboratories ( NYSE:CLB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 2.04%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.05%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Core Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in Core Laboratories by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Core Laboratories by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

