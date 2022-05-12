Cook Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $285,888.00 (COOK)

Cook Protocol (COOK) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. During the last week, Cook Protocol has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Cook Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Cook Protocol has a market cap of $3.36 million and approximately $285,888.00 worth of Cook Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001356 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $161.76 or 0.00567342 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,143.00 or 2.03930701 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00029353 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,994.24 or 0.06994598 BTC.

Cook Protocol Coin Profile

Cook Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 873,630,735 coins. Cook Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cook_finance

