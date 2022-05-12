Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.38.

A number of research firms have commented on CTSDF. Desjardins upped their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$13.75 to C$14.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial began coverage on Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Converge Technology Solutions alerts:

OTCMKTS CTSDF opened at $5.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.04. Converge Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $5.14 and a 12 month high of $10.66.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.