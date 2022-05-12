Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Continental AG manufactures tires, automotive parts and industrial products. The Company’s operating segment consists of Chassis and Safety segment, which develops and produces systems for the automotive industry; Powertrain segment, which integrates system solutions for the powertrain and vehicles of all categories; Interior segment, which offers solutions for information management in order to network drivers and passengers with their own and other vehicles, Tires segment, which offers tires for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction side vehicles, industrial vehicles, bicycles and motorcycles and ContiTech segment, which develops products made from rubber and plastic. Continental AG is headquartered in Hanover, Germany. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €85.00 ($89.47) to €65.00 ($68.42) and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €95.00 ($100.00) to €90.00 ($94.74) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €136.00 ($143.16) to €110.00 ($115.79) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. HSBC upgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, AlphaValue downgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $92.60.

CTTAY opened at $6.58 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.39. The firm has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.52. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $6.33 and a twelve month high of $16.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1702 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. Continental Aktiengesellschaft’s payout ratio is 25.56%.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.

