Contango Ore, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Contango Ore, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 78.9% from the April 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of CTGO stock traded up $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $23.40. The stock had a trading volume of 913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.59 and a 200 day moving average of $24.01. The stock has a market cap of $157.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 0.97. Contango Ore has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $33.00.

Contango Ore (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Contango Ore during the fourth quarter worth about $2,757,000. Minerva Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Contango Ore during the fourth quarter worth about $2,779,000. Finally, Sprott Inc. purchased a new stake in Contango Ore during the fourth quarter worth about $7,106,000. Institutional investors own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

Contango Ore, Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of gold and associated minerals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company, through its subsidiaries, leases approximately 675,000 acres from the Tetlin Tribal Council and approximately 13,000 State of Alaska mining claims for exploration and development; and owns 100% interest in the mineral rights to approximately 200,000 acres of State of Alaska mining claims located north and northwest of the Tetlin Lease.

