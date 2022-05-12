Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 57,698 Shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 563,554 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 57,698 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.27% of Arcos Dorados worth $3,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Arcos Dorados by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 4,733 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Arcos Dorados by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,543 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 4,741 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 19.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,061 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management grew its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 1.4% in the third quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 406,236 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 5,685 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 1.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 426,489 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares during the period. 35.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arcos Dorados alerts:

NYSE:ARCO opened at $6.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.41. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.33 and a 52 week high of $8.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.23.

Arcos Dorados ( NYSE:ARCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.16. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 26.35%. The firm had revenue of $777.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 26th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. Arcos Dorados’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.08%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARCO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. HSBC cut shares of Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $7.80 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.13.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcos Dorados Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcos Dorados and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.