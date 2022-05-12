Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 38,095 Shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its stake in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 38,095 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.42% of Liquidity Services worth $3,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LQDT. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the 4th quarter worth $3,866,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,503,000 after buying an additional 108,246 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the 4th quarter worth $1,914,000. Aviva PLC bought a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the 3rd quarter worth $1,492,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the 4th quarter worth $1,378,000. 67.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

LQDT stock opened at $11.65 on Thursday. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.58 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.79 and its 200 day moving average is $19.28. The firm has a market cap of $414.46 million, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.22.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The company had revenue of $68.28 million for the quarter.

In other Liquidity Services news, insider John Daunt sold 4,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $82,002.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 29.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services. It operates through four segments: Retail Supply Chain Group, Capital Assets Group, GovDeals, and Machinio. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

