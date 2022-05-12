Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 24,325 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 77.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,257 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 24,325 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 90.7% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 82 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 510.5% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 116 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $213.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $33.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.32, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.35 and a 1 year high of $526.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $323.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $354.19.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen dropped their target price on Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Illumina from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. OTR Global raised Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Illumina from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $440.77.
In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 2,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.51, for a total transaction of $867,161.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,342 shares in the company, valued at $1,872,424.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.01, for a total value of $715,699.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,078,697.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,198 shares of company stock valued at $1,819,471. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.
