Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,939 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Saia were worth $3,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Saia in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Saia in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Saia by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 588 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Saia by 35.9% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 844 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period.

Shares of SAIA opened at $206.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $235.13 and a 200 day moving average of $281.79. Saia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.02 and a twelve month high of $365.50.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $661.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.80 million. Saia had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Saia news, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 600 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total value of $161,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

SAIA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Saia in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $222.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Saia from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Saia from $350.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Saia from $400.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.46.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

