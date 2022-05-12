Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 53.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,516 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 9,956.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 275,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,151,000 after acquiring an additional 278,786 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 764,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,750,000 after purchasing an additional 214,731 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,330,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $391,295,000 after purchasing an additional 207,458 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,349,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $470,612,000 after purchasing an additional 191,618 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 573,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,211,000 after purchasing an additional 83,719 shares during the period. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Shares of ROK opened at $199.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.64 and a 12-month high of $354.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $260.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $298.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.41.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by ($0.60). Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 35.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.45%.

Rockwell Automation declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ROK. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $293.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $294.00 to $252.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $308.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.06.

In related news, Director Patricia A. Watson bought 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $219.58 per share, with a total value of $243,733.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,912.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.