Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $2.94 Million Investment in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 242,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,942,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PG&E by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 54,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of PG&E by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 38,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of PG&E by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC grew its position in shares of PG&E by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 25,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of PG&E by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 111,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PG&E alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on PCG. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of PG&E in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PG&E in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PG&E presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.67.

In related news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 60,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $722,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 377,743,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,548,032,823.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PCG opened at $12.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $29.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.88, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.02. PG&E Co. has a one year low of $8.24 and a one year high of $13.19.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

PG&E Company Profile (Get Rating)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.