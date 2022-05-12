Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $2.85 Million Investment in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 79,710 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,847,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.11% of LivePerson at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in LivePerson by 112.3% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 46,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 24,411 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in LivePerson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,332,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in LivePerson by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 26,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its position in LivePerson by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in LivePerson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $550,000. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LPSN opened at $16.49 on Thursday. LivePerson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $68.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.31.

LivePerson ( NASDAQ:LPSN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.11. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 26.61% and a negative return on equity of 41.63%. The company had revenue of $123.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.74 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LivePerson, Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LPSN. Roth Capital raised shares of LivePerson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of LivePerson from $30.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of LivePerson from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $76.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of LivePerson from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

In other news, CAO Norman M. Osumi sold 1,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $42,312.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 8,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total transaction of $217,940.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,052 shares of company stock worth $818,525. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce software and Gainshare solutions. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

