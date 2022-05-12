Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 70.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,390 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its position in American Electric Power by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,965,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in American Electric Power by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 360,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,030,000 after acquiring an additional 70,425 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in American Electric Power by 1.9% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 870,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,629,000 after acquiring an additional 16,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastover Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,537,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 2,699 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total value of $272,194.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,056.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jospeh M. Buonaiuto sold 5,200 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total value of $497,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,526 shares of company stock worth $4,257,794. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $99.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $51.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.22 and a 1-year high of $104.81.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AEP shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.70.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

