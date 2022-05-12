Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $3.63 Million Stock Position in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.35% of Laredo Petroleum worth $3,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 15.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,977,939 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $160,352,000 after buying an additional 259,274 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 74.1% in the third quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 714,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,884,000 after buying an additional 304,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 79.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 260,525 shares during the last quarter. JB Investments Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 398,170 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $23,942,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 7.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 390,739 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,680,000 after buying an additional 26,160 shares during the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Tommye Karen Chandler sold 10,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total value of $837,843.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Bryan Lemmerman sold 4,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.25, for a total value of $355,096.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,493 shares of company stock worth $2,872,548 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LPI shares. Siebert Williams Shank raised Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

Shares of LPI opened at $58.06 on Thursday. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.25 and a 12-month high of $99.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 3.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.37.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $5.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.21 by ($1.04). Laredo Petroleum had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 78.66%. The firm had revenue of $532.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 112.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 31.61 EPS for the current year.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

