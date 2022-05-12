Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 73,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 19,544 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $3,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 19.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 1.4% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 26,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 0.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,153,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 178,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,610,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SAGE opened at $29.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.03. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $27.36 and a one year high of $79.45.

Sage Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SAGE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.06) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,676.91% and a negative return on equity of 27.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.64) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sage Therapeutics news, Director George Golumbeski bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.45 per share, with a total value of $251,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

SAGE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sage Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.95.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

