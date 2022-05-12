Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 45.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,915 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $3,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GL. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in Globe Life in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Globe Life in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Globe Life by 94.5% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Globe Life by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Globe Life in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Globe Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globe Life has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.33.

In related news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total transaction of $98,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,488.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert Brian Mitchell sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.22, for a total transaction of $3,960,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 69,382 shares of company stock worth $7,234,602 in the last three months. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GL opened at $97.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Globe Life Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.25 and a 1-year high of $108.61.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Globe Life’s payout ratio is presently 11.59%.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

