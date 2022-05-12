Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 94,874 Shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) by 480.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,874 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.06% of Schneider National worth $3,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Schneider National by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,009,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,703,000 after buying an additional 41,470 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Schneider National by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 63,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 20,718 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Schneider National by 117.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 192,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after purchasing an additional 104,006 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Schneider National by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 14,345 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schneider National by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 834,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,978,000 after purchasing an additional 28,376 shares during the period. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David L. Geyer sold 16,000 shares of Schneider National stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $417,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shaleen Devgun sold 11,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $315,081.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,748 shares of company stock worth $1,128,361 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 32.97% of the company’s stock.

SNDR stock opened at $23.41 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.28. Schneider National, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.48 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Schneider National’s payout ratio is 12.85%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Schneider National from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Schneider National from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schneider National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.28.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers standard long-haul and regional shipping services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as cross dock and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

