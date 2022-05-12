Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 76,989 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) by 216.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 112,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,989 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,130,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 315,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,611,000 after acquiring an additional 13,817 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 95,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 8,018 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $33.03 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of -165.14 and a beta of 0.78. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.04 and a 1-year high of $44.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 9.65.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.46 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The company’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.64) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 6,792 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $272,087.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,383,512.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 7,525 shares of company stock worth $302,085 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.78.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

