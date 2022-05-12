ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Increases Dividend to $0.16 Per Share

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This is a boost from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

ConnectOne Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 13.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. ConnectOne Bancorp has a payout ratio of 18.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ConnectOne Bancorp to earn $3.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.2%.

NASDAQ:CNOB opened at $27.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.70. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 12 month low of $24.17 and a 12 month high of $37.00.

ConnectOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CNOB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 39.81% and a return on equity of 13.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William Thompson sold 2,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $91,667.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 1,290.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 190.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $304,000. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CNOB shares. Raymond James cut shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the Northern New Jersey and New York Metropolitan area, and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, retirement, money market, and time and savings accounts.

