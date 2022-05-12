Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) Receives $7.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on CNDT shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Conduent from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Conduent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

In related news, EVP Michael E. Krawitz bought 20,000 shares of Conduent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.46 per share, with a total value of $89,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 755,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,370,413.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Louis Edward Keyes bought 15,000 shares of Conduent stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.65 per share, for a total transaction of $69,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 434,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,946.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNDT. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Conduent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in Conduent in the first quarter worth $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Conduent by 188.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Conduent in the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Conduent in the third quarter worth $69,000. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNDT traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,106,891. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Conduent has a 12 month low of $4.12 and a 12 month high of $8.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $963.75 million, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.66.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. Conduent had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $967.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Conduent will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

