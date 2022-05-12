Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.25 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 15.66% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on applying its DCE Platform (R) to create novel small molecule drugs. The Company manufactures drugs in various therapeutic areas such as hot flashes, HIV, renal hepatic, neuropathic pain, MRSA infection, and schizophrenia, multiple tumors, and hyperparathyroidism. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in United States. “

Get Concert Pharmaceuticals alerts:

CNCE has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.81.

Concert Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $$2.81 during trading hours on Wednesday. 19,938 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,818. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.29. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.57 and a 1 year high of $4.62.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.10). Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 245.72% and a negative return on equity of 82.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.67) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Concert Pharmaceuticals will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Roger D. Tung sold 13,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $41,653.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,291 shares of company stock valued at $71,909. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNCE. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY bought a new stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,349,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 221,599 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 45,319 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 18,296 shares during the period. 51.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Concert Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops novel small molecule drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTP-543, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata, a serious autoimmune dermatological condition.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Concert Pharmaceuticals (CNCE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.