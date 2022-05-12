Comparing Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) & Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS)

Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI – Get Rating) and Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Sanara MedTech alerts:

4.4% of Sanara MedTech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.0% of Conformis shares are owned by institutional investors. 59.2% of Sanara MedTech shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Conformis shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Sanara MedTech has a beta of 2.24, indicating that its stock price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Conformis has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Sanara MedTech and Conformis, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sanara MedTech 0 0 1 0 3.00 Conformis 0 0 1 0 3.00

Sanara MedTech presently has a consensus target price of $45.00, indicating a potential upside of 135.60%. Conformis has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 560.07%. Given Conformis’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Conformis is more favorable than Sanara MedTech.

Profitability

This table compares Sanara MedTech and Conformis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sanara MedTech -32.81% -23.70% -20.83% Conformis -6.83% -6.50% -4.62%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sanara MedTech and Conformis’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sanara MedTech $24.14 million 6.25 -$7.92 million ($1.08) -17.69 Conformis $99.86 million 0.56 -$2.41 million ($0.04) -7.57

Conformis has higher revenue and earnings than Sanara MedTech. Sanara MedTech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Conformis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Conformis beats Sanara MedTech on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sanara MedTech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sanara MedTech Inc. develops, markets, and distributes wound and skin care products to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and post-acute care settings in the United States. It offers CellerateRX Surgical Activated Collagen powder and gel that are used in a range of surgical specialties to help promote patient healing; Biako¯s Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Cleanser, a patented product that disrupts extracellular polymeric substances to eradicate mature biofilm microbes; Biako¯s Antimicrobial Wound Gel, an antimicrobial hydrogel wound dressing helps against planktonic microbes, as well as immature and mature biofilms; and Biako¯s Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Irrigation Solution. The company also provides HYCOL Hydrolyzed Collagen Powder and Gel, a medical hydrolysate of Type I bovine collagen for the management of full and partial thickness wounds, including pressure ulcers, venous and arterial leg ulcers, and diabetic foot ulcers. In addition, it develops FORTIFY TRG, a freeze-dried, multi-layer small intestinal submucosa extracellular matrix sheet; FORTIFY FLOWABLE extracellular matrix, an advanced wound care device; and VIM Amnion Matrix, a single layer sheet of amnion tissue. The company was formerly known as WNDM Medical Inc. and changed its name to Sanara MedTech Inc. in May 2019. Sanara MedTech Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

Conformis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Conformis, Inc., a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells patient-specific products and instrumentation. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iUni, iDuo, a custom-made partial knee replacement option for either unicompartmental or bicompartmental osteoarthritis of the knee; iTotal CR, a cruciate retaining total knee replacement product; iTotal PS, a posterior stabilized knee replacement product, as well as provides iTotal Identity and Identity Imprint knee replacement products. It also provides Conformis Hip System and Cordera hip replacement, which are hip replacement products; and iJigs, a personalized single-use patient-specific instrumentation. The company markets and sells its products to orthopedic surgeons, hospitals, and other medical facilities through sales force, independent sales representatives, and distributors in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Austria, Ireland, Switzerland, Spain, Portugal, the Netherlands, Belgium, the Dutch Antilles, Suriname, Australia, the United Arab Emirates, the Sultanate of Oman, Italy, Poland, and other markets. Conformis, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Billerica, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Sanara MedTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanara MedTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.