Comparing Recruiter.com Group (NASDAQ:RCRT) and Elcom International (OTCMKTS:ELCO)

Recruiter.com Group (NASDAQ:RCRT – Get Rating) and Elcom International (OTCMKTS:ELCO – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.5% of Recruiter.com Group shares are held by institutional investors. 19.0% of Recruiter.com Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of Elcom International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Recruiter.com Group and Elcom International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Recruiter.com Group $22.18 million 0.71 -$16.33 million ($2.54) -0.42 Elcom International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Elcom International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Recruiter.com Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Recruiter.com Group and Elcom International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Recruiter.com Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Elcom International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Recruiter.com Group presently has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 749.06%. Given Recruiter.com Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Recruiter.com Group is more favorable than Elcom International.

Profitability

This table compares Recruiter.com Group and Elcom International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Recruiter.com Group -73.61% -498.78% -92.73% Elcom International N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Recruiter.com Group has a beta of -0.99, suggesting that its share price is 199% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Elcom International has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Recruiter.com Group beats Elcom International on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Recruiter.com Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Recruiter.com Group, Inc. operates an on-demand recruiting platform in the United States and internationally. It combines an online hiring platform with a network of small and independent recruiters. It offers consulting and staffing service for the placement of professional recruiters; and consulting and staffing personnel services to employers. The company also provides referrals of qualified candidates to employers; and subscription to its web-based platforms that help employers recruit talent. In addition, it offers sponsorship of digital newsletters, online content promotion, social media distribution, banner advertising, and other branded electronic communications services for businesses; and resume distribution services, which involve promoting these job seekers' profiles and resumes to assist with their procuring employment, and upskilling and training for individuals to assist with career development and advancement. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

Elcom International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Elcom International Inc. provides cloud based e-procurement solutions worldwide. It offers Procure to Pay solutions to publish and manage supplier content, connect to buyers, and analyze spend and procurement processes; eInvoicing solutions to send and receive eInvoices with supplier adoption guaranteed; and sourcing functions to investigate potential suppliers on a local and global basis. The company also provides services for buyers, including catalog processing, development of punchout catalogs, and to integrate Elcom's PECOS solution into existing purchasing processes; and services for suppliers, such as onboarding of new suppliers to utilize the solution, access to demand generating activities, and to access information and bids that relate to products and services. It offers eProcurement solutions for governments, educational institutions, healthcare organizations, private enterprises, buying groups. Elcom International Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in Braintree, Massachusetts.

