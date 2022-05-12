Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $35.44

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $35.44 and last traded at $35.44, with a volume of 1014 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.00.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Community Healthcare Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.32. The company has a market cap of $887.30 million, a PE ratio of 41.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.64.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 203.49%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 284.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Community Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile (NYSE:CHCT)
Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Community Healthcare Trust (CHCT)
- Carvana Insiders Buy Shares But Maybe You Shouldn’t
- Dutch Bros Gets Scalded By Inflation
- The S&P 500 Could Fall Another 28%
- Corning Stock is a Technology Value Play
- Anheuser-Busch InBev May Need One More Quarter to Confirm a Buy Signal
Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.