Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $35.44

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $35.44 and last traded at $35.44, with a volume of 1014 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Community Healthcare Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.32. The company has a market cap of $887.30 million, a PE ratio of 41.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.64.

Community Healthcare Trust ( NYSE:CHCT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 24.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 203.49%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 284.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Community Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

