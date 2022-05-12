Colonial Coal International Corp. (CVE:CAD) Insider Purchases C$123,007.50 in Stock

Colonial Coal International Corp. (CVE:CAD – Get Rating) insider Rosseau Asset Management Ltd. bought 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.64 per share, with a total value of C$123,007.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,113,715 shares in the company, valued at C$42,829,103.97.

Shares of CVE CAD opened at C$1.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$328.77 million and a PE ratio of -208.89. The company has a quick ratio of 24.52, a current ratio of 24.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Colonial Coal International Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.50 and a 52-week high of C$3.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.96 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.36.

Colonial Coal International Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of coal properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Huguenot coal project, a coal project with seventeen licenses covering an area of approximately 9,531 hectares; and the Flatbed coal property with eight coal licenses covering approximately 9,607 hectares in the Liard Mining Division, northeastern British Columbia.

