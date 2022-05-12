Colibri Resource (CVE:CBI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.07

Colibri Resource Co. (CVE:CBI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 16461 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.97, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.08 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.09.
Colibri Resource Company Profile (CVE:CBI)
Featured Stories
- Wendy’s Growth Story Has Come To An End
- Beyond Meat Could Sizzle After Q1 Results Are Released
- Can Six Flags(SIX) or Cedar Fair (FUN) Give Investors a Thrill Later This Year?
- Inflation Hasn’t Peaked At Reynolds Consumer Products
- Is Now The Time To Buy Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN)?
Receive News & Ratings for Colibri Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colibri Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.