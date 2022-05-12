Colibri Resource (CVE:CBI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.07

Colibri Resource Co. (CVE:CBI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 16461 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.97, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.08 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.09.

Get Colibri Resource alerts:

Colibri Resource Company Profile (CVE:CBI)

Colibri Resource Corporation, a mineral exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, and other metal deposits. It holds a 100% in interest in its flagship property, the Evelyn gold project that covers an area of 506 hectares located in the State of Sonora, Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Colibri Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colibri Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.