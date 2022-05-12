Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target Cut to $250.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price objective decreased by JMP Securities from $394.00 to $250.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on COIN. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Coinbase Global from $440.00 to $360.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Coinbase Global from $342.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Coinbase Global from $377.00 to $314.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Compass Point lowered their target price on Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $250.89.

Shares of COIN opened at $53.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.73. Coinbase Global has a 12-month low of $50.15 and a 12-month high of $368.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $153.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.37.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($2.72). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 46.23% and a return on equity of 77.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.05 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Coinbase Global will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total transaction of $209,861.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COIN. IDG Technology Venture Investment IV LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at $431,538,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth about $337,747,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 173.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,868,164 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $424,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,238 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 261.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,563,152 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $394,494,000 after buying an additional 1,131,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the third quarter worth approximately $254,526,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

