Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:CGTX traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.59. 61,409 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,098. Cognition Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $13.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.48.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Cognition Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Cognition Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cognition Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $357,000. Institutional investors own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cognition Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Cognition Therapeutics from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th.

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, a sigma-2 receptor antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat early-stage Alzheimer's disease; in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB); and in preclinical trial to treat dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

