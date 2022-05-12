Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.16), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ COGT opened at $4.22 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.12 and its 200 day moving average is $7.69. The company has a market capitalization of $193.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.86. Cogent Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.12 and a fifty-two week high of $11.06.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COGT. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Cogent Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,600,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Cogent Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $431,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Cogent Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $369,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Cogent Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 216,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 23,120 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cogent Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to inhibit the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

