Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $132.00.

CGEAF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$137.00 to C$141.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Cogeco Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

Get Cogeco Communications alerts:

OTCMKTS CGEAF remained flat at $$75.68 during trading hours on Friday. Cogeco Communications has a 1 year low of $74.23 and a 1 year high of $98.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.86.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.