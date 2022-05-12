Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CCH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,585 ($31.87) target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Monday. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($36.99) target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Coca-Cola HBC to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 2,500 ($30.82) to GBX 1,900 ($23.42) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,296.25 ($28.31).

Shares of LON CCH opened at GBX 1,643.50 ($20.26) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,606.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,162. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55. Coca-Cola HBC has a one year low of GBX 1,403.50 ($17.30) and a one year high of GBX 2,809.60 ($34.64).

In related news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 2,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,581 ($19.49) per share, for a total transaction of £34,133.79 ($42,083.33). Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,548 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,382.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages worldwide. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

