CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF) Short Interest Update

CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a drop of 61.9% from the April 15th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSE:CNF opened at $2.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.23 and its 200-day moving average is $3.80. CNFinance has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 446.85 and a current ratio of 477.14. The company has a market cap of $169.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.31.

CNFinance (NYSE:CNF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.09). CNFinance had a return on equity of 1.61% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of ($31.82) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.49 million. Equities analysts predict that CNFinance will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNFinance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CNFinance in the third quarter valued at $75,000. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its position in CNFinance by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,527,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,232,000 after acquiring an additional 132,451 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in CNFinance during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in CNFinance during the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in CNFinance during the fourth quarter worth about $867,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

CNFinance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners; and loan lending agency services for financial institutions. The company also provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property.

