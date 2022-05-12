CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Acquired by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 88,050.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,458,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,456,347 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in CME Group were worth $333,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CME Group by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CME. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on CME Group from $268.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on CME Group from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.75.

NASDAQ CME opened at $196.32 on Thursday. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.79 and a 52 week high of $256.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.79. The firm has a market cap of $70.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.47.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 57.98%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.22%.

In related news, insider Sean Tully sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.80, for a total transaction of $919,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.96, for a total value of $1,166,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,150 shares of company stock worth $3,786,944. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

