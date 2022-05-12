Clipper Realty Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:CLPR)

Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.

Clipper Realty has a payout ratio of -158.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Clipper Realty to earn $0.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.4%.

CLPR stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.35. 840 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,160. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.24. Clipper Realty has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $10.41. The company has a market cap of $134.13 million, a P/E ratio of -16.31 and a beta of 0.93.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Clipper Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLPR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Clipper Realty by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clipper Realty by 123.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Clipper Realty by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Clipper Realty by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Clipper Realty by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.59% of the company’s stock.

Clipper Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

