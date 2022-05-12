Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of NYSE CWAN traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.93. The company had a trading volume of 19,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,696. Clearwater Analytics has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $27.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.20 and its 200-day moving average is $19.83. The company has a current ratio of 10.30, a quick ratio of 10.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Clearwater Analytics ( NYSE:CWAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Equities research analysts forecast that Clearwater Analytics will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Clearwater Analytics news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 4,300 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.15 per share, with a total value of $73,745.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sandeep Sahai bought 14,700 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.89 per share, for a total transaction of $248,283.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 282,586 shares of company stock valued at $4,796,253.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 5,694.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.08% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.

