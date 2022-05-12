Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Director Lauren States Sells 750 Shares

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLHGet Rating) Director Lauren States sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.68, for a total transaction of $68,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,265.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Clean Harbors stock opened at $88.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.11 and a 1-year high of $118.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 1.58.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLHGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business’s revenue was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLH. UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 656.3% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 97.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 153.9% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

CLH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Clean Harbors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Clean Harbors from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $128.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.33.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

