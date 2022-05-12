Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.85-$0.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.80 billion-$2.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.82 billion.Clarivate also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.85-0.95 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on CLVT. Barclays lowered Clarivate from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Clarivate from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet lowered Clarivate from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup downgraded Clarivate from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clarivate from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.50.

Shares of CLVT stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.65. 7,666,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,904,461. Clarivate has a 1 year low of $11.71 and a 1 year high of $34.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of -36.89 and a beta of 0.84.

Clarivate ( NYSE:CLVT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $662.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.84 million. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Clarivate will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $226,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Clarivate by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Clarivate by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,200,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,107,000 after purchasing an additional 572,516 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Clarivate during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Clarivate during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Clarivate by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 259,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,094,000 after purchasing an additional 129,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

