Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $662.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.84 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 54.6% on a year-over-year basis. Clarivate updated its FY22 guidance to $0.85-0.95 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $0.85-$0.95 EPS.

Shares of CLVT traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.45. The company had a trading volume of 140,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,904,461. Clarivate has a fifty-two week low of $11.71 and a fifty-two week high of $34.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.91. The stock has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.89 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Get Clarivate alerts:

In related news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $226,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLVT. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 135.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Clarivate in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Clarivate in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Clarivate in the first quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Clarivate in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on CLVT. Citigroup downgraded Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Clarivate from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Clarivate from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays cut shares of Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Clarivate from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clarivate presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

About Clarivate (Get Rating)

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.