Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Purchases New Stake in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Ballard Power Systems by 12.6% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. increased its position in Ballard Power Systems by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 16,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Ballard Power Systems by 10.4% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Ballard Power Systems by 15.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Ballard Power Systems by 18.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the period. 35.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDP traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.25. The company had a trading volume of 875,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,786,119. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 14.16 and a current ratio of 14.78. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.03 and a 1-year high of $19.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.89 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.98.

Ballard Power Systems ( NASDAQ:BLDP Get Rating ) (TSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 109.29% and a negative return on equity of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $21.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

BLDP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Ballard Power Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ballard Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.36.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

