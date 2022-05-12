Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Invests $341,000 in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in MP Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $91,789,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in MP Materials by 3,171.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 843,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,175,000 after acquiring an additional 817,393 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in MP Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,823,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in MP Materials by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,367,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,079,000 after acquiring an additional 321,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in MP Materials by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,649,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,900,000 after acquiring an additional 253,712 shares in the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Connie K. Duckworth acquired 15,200 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.37 per share, for a total transaction of $583,224.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,535.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 3,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $163,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 49,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,911,264 and sold 4,935,876 shares valued at $216,329,320. 49.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on MP Materials from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Benchmark upgraded MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MP Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on MP Materials from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MP Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

Shares of NYSE:MP traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.00. 101,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,013,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 21.44 and a quick ratio of 20.79. MP Materials Corp. has a 52-week low of $23.18 and a 52-week high of $60.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.43. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 3.38.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $166.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.40 million. MP Materials had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 46.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

