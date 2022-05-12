Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Buys New Shares in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 3.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 62.6% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 15,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 5,874 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 1,112.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 57,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 52,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 14.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert F. Mccadden bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.88 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust stock traded up $1.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.05. 1,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,374. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.17 and its 200 day moving average is $57.48. The stock has a market cap of $676.20 million, a PE ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 8.64. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 12 month low of $47.27 and a 12 month high of $74.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were given a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.65%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in seventy-one properties located in twenty states, including two that are currently under construction.

