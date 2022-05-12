Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Acquires Shares of 300,000 Software Acquisition Group Inc. III (NASDAQ:SWAG)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc. III (NASDAQ:SWAG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,958,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned approximately 1.17% of Software Acquisition Group Inc. III at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Software Acquisition Group Inc. III in the third quarter valued at $1,482,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. III in the third quarter valued at about $2,465,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. III in the third quarter valued at about $2,970,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. III in the third quarter valued at about $10,082,000. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. III in the third quarter valued at about $1,972,000. Institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWAG traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $10.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,241. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.00. Software Acquisition Group Inc. III has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $10.04.

Software Acquisition Group Inc III intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on software companies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

