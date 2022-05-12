Citigroup Inc. Sells 74,905 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,002,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 74,905 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.23% of Crown Castle International worth $209,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 1,007.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 416.7% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 117.3% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCI. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Crown Castle International from $202.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Crown Castle International from $184.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.62.

Shares of NYSE:CCI traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $171.44. The company had a trading volume of 34,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,877,171. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $74.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.46 and a beta of 0.53. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12-month low of $157.16 and a 12-month high of $209.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $183.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.93.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 22.12%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Crown Castle International’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is presently 175.00%.

In other news, COO Catherine Piche sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.41, for a total transaction of $441,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $185,440.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,606.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,702,255 in the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

