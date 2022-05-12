Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co lessened its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 147,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,547 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $8,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenhaven Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $273,394,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Citigroup by 24.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,762,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887,391 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Citigroup by 85.3% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,774,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,546 shares during the last quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Citigroup by 146.7% during the fourth quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,889,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Citigroup by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,510,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,309 shares during the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE C traded down $1.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.66. 29,943,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,420,172. The stock has a market cap of $94.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.71. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.56 and a 1 year high of $80.29.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.12 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.62 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.06%.

In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $1,014,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Citigroup from $100.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.48.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

