Citigroup Inc. Has $145.12 Million Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,061,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,070 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.19% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $145,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 345.2% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $246,012.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David S. Goone sold 36,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $4,937,681.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,075 shares of company stock worth $9,882,941 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ICE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.55.

Shares of ICE traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $94.65. The stock had a trading volume of 142,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,234,773. The firm has a market cap of $52.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.88. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.52 and a 12 month high of $139.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.26 and a 200 day moving average of $128.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.24% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.11%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

