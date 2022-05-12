Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,026,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,681 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of Ferguson worth $183,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ferguson by 1,092.7% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 682,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,064,000 after buying an additional 625,003 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ferguson by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 512,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,979,000 after buying an additional 159,690 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ferguson by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after buying an additional 4,022 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Ferguson by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 46.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FERG stock traded up $2.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $118.24. 34,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,505. Ferguson plc has a 12 month low of $111.81 and a 12 month high of $183.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $134.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%.

Several research firms have recently commented on FERG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Ferguson from £150 ($184.93) to £140 ($172.61) in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ferguson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7,092.25.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.

