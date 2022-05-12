Citigroup Cuts TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Price Target to $30.00

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. TD Securities decreased their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TELUS International (Cda) presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of TIXT opened at $21.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.78, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.63. TELUS International has a 52 week low of $20.73 and a 52 week high of $39.91.

TELUS International (Cda) ( NYSE:TIXT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $599.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.23 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 3.56%. As a group, research analysts forecast that TELUS International will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TIXT. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 2nd quarter valued at about $785,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the period. 39.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

