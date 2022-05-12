Citigroup Cuts Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Price Target to $36.00

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lucid Group from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Lucid Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lucid Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of 34.17.

LCID opened at 13.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 16.43 and a quick ratio of 16.11. Lucid Group has a 52-week low of 13.67 and a 52-week high of 57.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is 22.05 and its 200-day moving average price is 32.24.

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported -0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -0.30 by 0.25. The business had revenue of 57.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 55.56 million. Lucid Group’s revenue was up 18334.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lucid Group will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 67.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the first quarter valued at $353,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 211,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 204,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 1,048.1% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

