Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Stock Position Lifted by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in Cintas by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 38,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Cintas by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Cintas by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 168,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,675,000 after acquiring an additional 20,304 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 640.4% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,589,000 after buying an additional 12,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $517.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Argus cut their target price on shares of Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cintas from $416.00 to $389.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $451.40.

In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.24, for a total value of $5,290,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,245,602.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total value of $3,478,686.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CTAS stock traded down $3.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $367.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 616,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,433. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $402.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $410.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.02. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $338.00 and a 1-year high of $461.44. The company has a market cap of $37.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.48.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.53. Cintas had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 34.05%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 33.60%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

