Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Sold by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC cut its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,104,000 after acquiring an additional 63,125 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 17.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,633,000 after buying an additional 10,540 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CINF opened at $125.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.41. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $108.88 and a twelve month high of $143.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 23.82%. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.92%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.75.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

